NYE was a busy night for Rochester police

Police in Rochester dealt with more than 100 calls.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 2:03 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many celebrated the new year out at area bars and that kept officers busy keeping the streets safe. Last night Rochester police increased patrol in areas like downtown. Patrol specialist Craig Jacobsen tells KIMT officers responded to 101 calls, most of them being noise complaints.

Officer Jacobsen says there were only two drunk driving arrests in the city.
“So last night they had a lot of calls. A lot of calls downtown with noise and issues downtown at the bars for domestics last night as well as parties throughout the city. So they were rather busy all the way up until 7 o'clock this morning,”he said.

He adds, there was one incident police were called to after a fight broke out outside a bar. He wasn't able to give much details because that incident is still being investigated

