NYE activities in Rochester are limited this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're just a few days away from New Years Eve celebrations, but with several COVID-19 restrictions still in place, many are changing their plans.

To help, the Rochester Downtown Alliance has some ideas for how you can safely ring in the New Year.

If you were planning to spend the night out in downtown Rochester, you may want to think again.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says there will not be any social activities this year.

The Downtown Alliance says some restaurants are offering to-go meal kits or to-go drink kits.

Typically, the Alliance says downtown Rochester has a lot going on.

"A lot of the restaurants were doing New Years specials. There were a couple of them last year. I think Bleu Duck partnered with Bitter and Pour and you would do this tour of downtown," says Katie Adelman.

Adelman says she is hoping things will be back to normal next year.