Clear
BREAKING NEWS One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NWS Skywarn Porgram visits Rochester

Ever wanted to be a stormspotter? You can do it for free.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Skywarn is a NWS program that teaches the public how to spot and report dangerous weather. 262 people showed up to the event on Monday night in the Rochester International Events Center. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Study: More People Want to Bike or Walk

Image

Chris Nelson Explains Fog With Augmented Reality

Image

NWS Skywarn Visits Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/11

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour visits Southgate Elementary in Austin

Image

Coronavirus Coverage Bri

Image

Stocking up on Food

Image

Southgate Elementary ST3 2

Image

Zumbrota Highway Construction

Image

Coronavirus Terms

Community Events