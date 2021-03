FOREST CITY, Iowa – A northwest Iowa woman is pleading guilty to a drug crime in Winnebago County.

Amanda Jo Anderson, 38 of Estherville, has entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Law enforcement says Anderson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Buffalo Center on December 7, 2020.

Court documents state six grams of meth were found on Anderson.

Her sentencing is now scheduled for May 18.