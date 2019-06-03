NW Iowa man gets second sentence for insurance scheme

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced in a second county for an insurance scheme.
Clay County District Court records say 41-year-old Scott Leininger pleaded guilty last week to theft. He was given a suspended prison sentence of five years and placed on probation for five years.
He'd already been sentenced to two years of probation for forgery in Plymouth County. Authorities say Leininger fabricated repair quotes and invoices for more than $57,000 in insurance claims for power surge damage to a motorized wheelchair and other devices. He said the damage was caused by lightning.
