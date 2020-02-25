NW Iowa authorities identify man whose body was found in fire

SPENCER, Iowa (Sioux City Journal) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa have identified a man whose body was found inside a burning home.
Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover said Tuesday in a news release that 70-year-old Larry Classon died on Feb. 13 in a fire at his Spencer home.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stover says Classon died of smoke inhalation. Classon's body was found the morning of Feb. 13 after firefighters were called to his house and arrived to find the home in flames.
