Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NW Iowa authorities identify man whose body was found in fire

Authorities in northwestern Iowa have identified a man whose body was found inside a burning home.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

SPENCER, Iowa (Sioux City Journal) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa have identified a man whose body was found inside a burning home. 

Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover said Tuesday in a news release that 70-year-old Larry Classon died on Feb. 13 in a fire at his Spencer home.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stover says Classon died of smoke inhalation. Classon's body was found the morning of Feb. 13 after firefighters were called to his house and arrived to find the home in flames.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Smoking-Related Fire Deaths

Image

K9 Getting a Protective Vest

Image

Strong Turnout for Early Voting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Proposal for new park in Rochester

Image

Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Suicide prevention training for agriculture communities

Image

Protest at Quality Pig Processors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Community Events