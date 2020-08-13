NSIC suspends competition for remainder of the year

WINONA, Minn. - It has been another week of broken dreams for college athletes, many of whom have learned they will not have a fall season.

Schools such as Minnesota State-Mankato, St. Cloud, Winona State, and Upper Iowa were most recently affected with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) announcing the suspension of all sports competitions until the end of the year.

While Winona State Director of Athletics, Eric Schoh, says it wasn’t a huge surprise, it was still a shock.

“As soon as it became final and a realization it was like a kick in the gut, so I think across the board everybody is disappointed.”

Another college town with restless student-athletes. Another stadium that will remain empty without the roar of fans cheering during a touchdown. The NSIC still had to make the difficult decision to cancel fall competition and championships while suspending all sports competition through the end of the year.

“It boils down to the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staff, and then the fans that we would bring into the stadiums,” Schoh said. “When we got the news from the Board of Governors that we need to follow the Sports Science Institute guidelines it became increasingly clear that most of us in Division II didn’t have the financial resources to make that happen. We weren’t sure that we had the capacity for the testing that was required in some of the small communities our universities are in.”

Fortunately, teams will still be able to practice under the existing rules for out of season and non-championship segments. Schoh says this is beneficial because it allows athletes to stay active without taking a toll on their mental and physical health.

Winter sport athletes are also impacted by this decision since all competitions have been suspended through Dec. 31. Teams will have to move their competitions to the spring semester with practices beginning in late November.

All of that is still subject to change.

“The science isn’t telling us that COVID-19 disappears on January 1 so just hang in there. So, we’re going to have to continue to evaluate it to see if deadlines have to change somewhere along the way.”

Further validating the conference’s decision, NCAA President, Mark Emmert, said Thursday that fall championships at all levels simply can’t happen at this point.

“We cannot, now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because three’s not enough schools participating. The Board of Governors also said, ‘look, if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport you can’t have a legitimate championship,’” Emmert said.

Thursday’s announcement by the NCAA does not affect FBS schools.