NPR survey shows there's not enough contact tracers to meet the need

The Minnesota Department of Health says the responses to the survey were taken out of context.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

KIMT News 3 - Contact tracing is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against the Coronavirus. It's the process of identifying people who may have come into contact with an infected person.

A new survey by National Public Radio shows most states, including Minnesota and Iowa, don't have enough people to do contact tracing. The National Association of County and City Health Officials estimates 30 workers per 100,000 people are needed to do contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NPR survey finds Minnesota only has about 1.8 workers per 100,000 residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health gave KIMT News 3 the following statement about the NPR survey:

"The responses for the NPR article were taken a bit out of context as answers to their questions were solicited early last week and things are constantly changing. At the time NPR was soliciting information from states, we had adequate staff assigned to contact tracing, and MDH was not actively hiring contact tracers in part because of a hiring freeze in the state and because our plans are to reassign existing state employees to do the work as the need grows. We did mention our plans to ramp up our contact tracing capacity as testing increases, but there seemed to be some confusion with how information was presented that increasing staffing had to be done through hiring; we are taking a different approach with reassigning. We have been continuously adding staff to the contact tracing operation as the case load requires. We are pulling in qualified staff from all areas of the department as needed and are working with local public health agencies to begin using their staff for contact tracing as well."

The NPR survey shows iowa has 36 contact tracers, with plans to hire about 200 more. That means they would have about 7.5 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents. That's more than Minnesota, but still well below the 30 workers the National Association of County and City Health Officials estimates is needed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can read the full results of the NPR survey here: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/04/28/846736937/we-asked-all-50-states-about-their-contact-tracing-capacity-heres-what-we-learne?utm_source=instagram.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_content=20200428

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1524193
Nobles4771
Ramsey31722
Olmsted2516
Anoka1868
Dakota1569
Clay14910
Washington1179
Stearns860
St. Louis6911
Winona6614
Kandiyohi641
Pine560
Carlton530
Martin524
Scott361
Wright351
Freeborn340
Blue Earth330
Mower280
Polk260
Le Sueur240
Crow Wing201
Dodge190
Sherburne190
Carver190
Goodhue190
Steele140
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Cottonwood110
Rice111
Murray100
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Jackson90
Chisago91
Otter Tail80
Brown81
Rock80
Wabasha80
Norman70
Watonwan70
Unassigned60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Benton60
Lyon60
Cass50
Todd40
McLeod40
Faribault40
Waseca40
Renville30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone20
Swift20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Morrison10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk94112
Polk81331
Woodbury6951
Linn63236
Johnson4486
Marshall4340
Muscatine3198
Louisa2692
Tama2637
Scott2185
Dallas1980
Washington1386
Jasper1090
Dubuque882
Allamakee863
Poweshiek502
Bremer483
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Cedar290
Pottawattamie281
Story261
Warren200
Crawford191
Iowa190
Jones190
Fayette170
Des Moines171
Winneshiek150
Harrison150
Buchanan140
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Lyon110
Grundy110
Wapello100
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Boone80
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Monona70
Lee70
Hardin70
Howard70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Guthrie60
Jefferson60
Jackson50
Page50
Webster40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Madison41
Clay30
Hancock30
Greene20
Cherokee20
Wright20
Keokuk20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Mills20
Franklin20
Worth10
Audubon10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
