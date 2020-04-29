NPR survey shows there's not enough contact tracers to meet the need

KIMT News 3 - Contact tracing is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against the Coronavirus. It's the process of identifying people who may have come into contact with an infected person.

A new survey by National Public Radio shows most states, including Minnesota and Iowa, don't have enough people to do contact tracing. The National Association of County and City Health Officials estimates 30 workers per 100,000 people are needed to do contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NPR survey finds Minnesota only has about 1.8 workers per 100,000 residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health gave KIMT News 3 the following statement about the NPR survey:

"The responses for the NPR article were taken a bit out of context as answers to their questions were solicited early last week and things are constantly changing. At the time NPR was soliciting information from states, we had adequate staff assigned to contact tracing, and MDH was not actively hiring contact tracers in part because of a hiring freeze in the state and because our plans are to reassign existing state employees to do the work as the need grows. We did mention our plans to ramp up our contact tracing capacity as testing increases, but there seemed to be some confusion with how information was presented that increasing staffing had to be done through hiring; we are taking a different approach with reassigning. We have been continuously adding staff to the contact tracing operation as the case load requires. We are pulling in qualified staff from all areas of the department as needed and are working with local public health agencies to begin using their staff for contact tracing as well."

The NPR survey shows iowa has 36 contact tracers, with plans to hire about 200 more. That means they would have about 7.5 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents. That's more than Minnesota, but still well below the 30 workers the National Association of County and City Health Officials estimates is needed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can read the full results of the NPR survey here: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/04/28/846736937/we-asked-all-50-states-about-their-contact-tracing-capacity-heres-what-we-learne?utm_source=instagram.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_content=20200428