Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

NOAA says Iowa has had 12 months of record rain and snow

Wettest since 1895.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 2:39 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Iowa set a record for rain and snow over the past 12 months.

The Des Moines Register reports that the state saw nearly 51 inches of precipitation from June 2018 through May of this year. That's about 16 inches more than the 34.42 inches the state averaged per year from 1981 to 2010.

State climatologist Justin Glisan says the past 12 months have been the wettest since 1895, the year officials began keeping weather records.

He says Iowa can expect more rain as temperatures increase this summer, because higher temperatures create more water vapor in the atmosphere.

The USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames is predicting higher than average rainfall for most of the summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Image

Peka named All-American

Image

Hayfield takes 3rd in Class A state tournament

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Week 4 IGHSAU Poll

Image

No charges filed against Albert Lea Police in fatal shooting

Image

Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Community Events