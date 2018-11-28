Clear

NIACOG puts out public survey

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 9:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- If you use public transit The North Iowa Area council of Government wants to hear from you.
They’re putting out a public transit survey. They have to do this every five years to get funding from the state department of transportation.
It asks questions like how familiar you are with the transit system and if you’d be willing to use it. The hope is to get an overall sense of the need for public transit in the area.
“We do have a lot of businesses in the area that are reliant on public transit,” said Matt O’Brien, NIACOG Regional Planner. “There are a lot of businesses in our region.”
You can click the link below to take the survey yourself.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2018_North_Iowa_Transportation_Survey

Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
