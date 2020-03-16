Clear
NIACC's national championship hopes come to an abrupt end

“The good thing is our three sophomores are going to go on to play somewhere else and the freshmen will be back playing again so we’ll have just as good of a chance next year.”

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Bad news continues to flow in for the NIACC women’s basketball team. The Trojans compiled a record of 32-1 throughout the year, won their region, and advanced to the national tournament as the overall No. 1 seed.

Last week, the team received word that the national tournament, to be held in Port Huron, Mich., had been postponed until at least Apr. 20.

Monday, that changed. The NJCAA announced it had made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming basketball championships and spring sports.

NIACC Head Coach, Todd Ciochetto believes the NJCAA made the right decision.

“I think it was the right move,” he said. “Obviously disappointing for the girls who worked so hard. I mean, we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played in nine years so it disappointed but we definitely understand safety is first and there’s a lot bigger things going on.”

While understanding, it doesn’t take away the feeling of being cheated out of a national title. The bright side for the Trojans is unlike so many other athletes around the country, this is not the end of their careers.

“I think so, but at the same time, I think they’re mature enough to understand,” Ciochetto added. “The good thing is our three sophomores are going to go on to play somewhere else and the freshmen will be back playing again so we’ll have just as good of a chance next year.”

