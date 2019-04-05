Clear
NIACC's Willems to take talent to the next level

North Iowa basketball standout announces a commitment to UMKC.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women’s basketball player, Mandy Willems has decided to take her game to the next level.

Willems made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning thanking the NIACC community and support from all of her coaches and teammates.

Willems was the NJCAA National Player of the Week multiple times throughout her freshman season as a Trojan, averaging 24.1 points-per-game and scoring more than 35 points three times during the season.

