NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week

MASON CITY, Iowa -- NIACC freshman guard Mandy Willems has been named the ICCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season. Willems was named due to her performance in the week of Jan. 14-20, where she scored 25, 26 and 28 points in her last three games, leading the Trojans to a 2-1 record in the span.

The freshman is 10th in the NJCAA Division II ranks with an average of 22.5 points-per-game and leads the Division in free throw percentage and three point field goals made.

NIACC next plays Little Priest Tribal College this Wednesday.