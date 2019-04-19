NIACC's Willems and Campbell sign to further careers

MASON CITY, Iowa - We told you last week that NIACC All-American Mandy Willems was heading to UMKC

On Wednesday, Willems and her teammate Tahya Campbell (who will head to West Georgia) put pen to paper making their transfers to four-year universities official.

Willems, a freshman averaged 24 points-per-game and Campbell averaged another 12.

KIMT had a chance to talk with both athletes about how they feel now that it's official.

“A lot of emotions but mostly excitement just for my next step and i'm just really looking forward to what's in store for the years to come,” Willems said.

“I feel like a weight has been just lifted off of me. I was trying to decide for so long i feel like it just fits,” said Campbell.