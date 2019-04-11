Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NIACC's Willems achieves All-American status

“I’m just thankful for everything that NIACC has given me and all of the support that I have gotten."

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:33 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you’ve followed the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) or even tuned-in for our sportscasts, the name Mandy Willems probably sounds awful familiar by now.

Willems wrote new pages in the Trojan record books and now she’ll need a little more space after being named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.

“I was a little surprised,” Willems said. “Just kind of in shock that it’s kind of all happening for me, but at the same time, I kind of knew what kind of season I had.”

After a season to remember for years to come, it became even sweeter for Willems when she learned the news. She is now the fourth player in program history to receive the honor. Now she will trade in her Trojan uniform for a University of Missouri Kansas City Kangaroos uniform, filling a valuable role for the Roos.

“They’re looking for a shooter right now so I seem to fit that need,” Willems laughed.

While it may be goodbye for now, she says coming to NIACC was a decision she won’t regret.

“I’m just thankful for everything that NIACC has given me and all of the support that I have gotten from it. I’m just really happy that I came here.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Image

Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

Community Events