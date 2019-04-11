NIACC's Willems achieves All-American status

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you’ve followed the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) or even tuned-in for our sportscasts, the name Mandy Willems probably sounds awful familiar by now.

Willems wrote new pages in the Trojan record books and now she’ll need a little more space after being named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.

“I was a little surprised,” Willems said. “Just kind of in shock that it’s kind of all happening for me, but at the same time, I kind of knew what kind of season I had.”

After a season to remember for years to come, it became even sweeter for Willems when she learned the news. She is now the fourth player in program history to receive the honor. Now she will trade in her Trojan uniform for a University of Missouri Kansas City Kangaroos uniform, filling a valuable role for the Roos.

“They’re looking for a shooter right now so I seem to fit that need,” Willems laughed.

While it may be goodbye for now, she says coming to NIACC was a decision she won’t regret.

“I’m just thankful for everything that NIACC has given me and all of the support that I have gotten from it. I’m just really happy that I came here.”