NIACC's Roberson named NJCAA All-American

MASON CITY, Iowa -- NIACC freshman guard Deundra Roberson was named to the NJCAA second-team All-American team. The Columbia Heights, Minn. native avearged a team high 16.6 points-per-game this season, leading the Trojans to their first Region XI Championship Game for the first time in 23 years. He is the program's first All-American since 2014.
