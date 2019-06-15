NIACC's Peka named All-American

MASON CITY, Iowa – NIACC freshman pitcher Kristen Peka has been selected as a second-team All_American.
She went 19-10 on the year with a 2.14 ERA with 187 strikeouts which ranks second in program history for single-season strikeouts.
She threw a perfect game over Northeast on April 20th with 14 strikeouts and pitched no-hitters against Southwestern, Ellsworth, and Iowa Lakes in the opening round of this year's region tournament.
She was one of the six players to receive this honor out of the ICCAC conference.
