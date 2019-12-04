NIACC's Meister named All-American

MASON CITY, Iowa – A NIACC volleyball player has caught the attention of the nation, becoming the first-ever First Team volleyball All-American in school history.
Kennedy Meister led the Trojans in 2019 with 581 kills which ties for first on the school’s all-time hitting list.
The volleyball program has one other All-American to its credit which was Mindy Hunt in 1995.
