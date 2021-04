MASON CITY, Iowa – NIACC’s Collin Kramer has been selected as the NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Week. This marks the first time since the 2019 season that a NIACC pitcher has received the honor.

The southpaw threw 18 strikeouts in Sunday’s seven-inning win over Southwestern.

He carries a 3-2 record this season, totaling 44 strikeouts and 21 walks. 25 of those strikeouts were in his last two starts.

Kramer, a graduate of Saint Ansgar High School, has signed with UNC-Charlotte.