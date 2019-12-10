NIACC's Hergert headed to Philadelphia

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC baseball program has seen several of its coaches head for jobs in the minors recently. It was announced on Tuesday that Travis Hergert, the head coach of the ball club is heading to the big leagues.
Hergert has accepted a job opportunity with the Philadelphia Phillies as the Assistant Pitching Coordinator.
Hergert compiled a record of 260-146-1 during his tenure as head coach.
KIMT is continuing to follow this story. Stay tuned for the latest.
