Clear

NIACC's Hergert headed to Philadelphia

Hergert is headed to the big leagues.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC baseball program has seen several of its coaches head for jobs in the minors recently. It was announced on Tuesday that Travis Hergert, the head coach of the ball club is heading to the big leagues.

Hergert has accepted a job opportunity with the Philadelphia Phillies as the Assistant Pitching Coordinator.

Hergert compiled a record of 260-146-1 during his tenure as head coach.

KIMT is continuing to follow this story. Stay tuned for the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hergert headed to the Phillies

Image

RPS moving forward with new school

Image

Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Baking for hospice patients

Image

Man rescued from river speaks

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Image

Remembering the Jefferson Highway

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Ice Not Safe for Fishing

Image

Salvation Army Warming Center Open

Community Events