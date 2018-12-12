Clear
NIACC's Hardrict earns ICCAC player of the week honors

The freshman guard is coming off a 29 point performance, upsetting the #2 ranked Southwestern Spartans.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Trojans are off to a 9-2 start, Quentin Hardrict is one of the reasons why. The freshman from Minneapolis is averaging 14.4 points-per-game. NIACC will next face Iowa Central Community College on Jan. 8. 

