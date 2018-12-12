NIACC's Hardrict earns ICCAC player of the week honors

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Trojans are off to a 9-2 start, Quentin Hardrict is one of the reasons why. The freshman from Minneapolis is averaging 14.4 points-per-game. NIACC will next face Iowa Central Community College on Jan. 8.
