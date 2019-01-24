MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite a hard-fought dual meet, the NIACC wrestling team drop Wednesday's dual against Iowa Central.
NIACC travels to Iowa Western on Jan. 31.
Watch Wednesday's highlights above.
Related Content
- NIACC wrestling drops hard-fought dual against Iowa Central
- IA HS Wrestling State Duals Bracket
- #1 Ellsworth outlasts NIACC wrestling
- Minto returns to NIACC wrestling
- Host of area teams ranked in Iowa dual team rankings
- Saturday's wrestling highlights from Central Springs
- NIACC baseball survives another day, wins region game against Iowa Central
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- NIACC's deceiving record
- NIACC relay breaking records
Scroll for more content...