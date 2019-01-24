Clear
NIACC wrestling drops hard-fought dual against Iowa Central

Final: Iowa Central 28, NIACC 15

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 12:18 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite a hard-fought dual meet, the NIACC wrestling team drop Wednesday's dual against Iowa Central.

NIACC travels to Iowa Western on Jan. 31.

Watch Wednesday's highlights above.

Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
