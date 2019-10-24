Clear

NIACC wrestlers ready for another big season

"You've got to show up day in and day out, getting the crap beat out of you. That's just the college wrestling room way. Get tough or get out."

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - "This year is just going to be a good year," said sophomore, Tony Mendoza. "We've got a lot of new people. We lost a couple of guys last year but we're coming back with three of our national placers."

After taking seven guys to nationals last year, the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) wrestling team is hard at work in preparation for the upcoming season. Zack Santee, a sophomore and returning All-American, says last year motivated him to do more this year.

"I was like, 'Wow, I actually can do this,'" Santee said. "I think just getting out there on the mat and getting a lot more experience instead of coming out of high school not knowing what to do, but I think all of that experience really helps me and that will drive me from match one to the national championships this year."

These grapplers know there is always room for improvement. To add to the excitement, every starting spot is up for grabs.

"It's our job to put the 10 best guys out there, regardless," said head coach, Steve Kelly. "You might be a good kid, but we want the best kid out there.

"We've got lots of good wrestlers from all over," said Santee. "Every weight class is you've got to wrestle, you've got to show up day in and day out, getting the crap beat out of you. That's just the college wrestling room way. Get tough or get out."

It is a mentality that shapes them for the season ahead.

"Every team in our region is good enough to be top-five and that's tough," Kelly added.

NIACC opens the season on Nov. 6 in Iowa Falls at the Ellsworth Duals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC wrestling preview

Image

Iowa cross country team qualifiers

Image

Byron defeats NRHEG

Image

Abortion debate in Southern Minnesota

Image

Google Maps update points out speed traps

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Community Events