NIACC wrestler named ICCAC Wrestler of the Year

MASON CITY, Iowa - Make it two times for a NIACC wrestler being selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference's Wrestler of the Year. And to top it all off, an NJCAA Division I national title.

Last week, sophomore Christian Minto won the national title at 165 lbs., and shares the ICCAC honor with Iowa Western's 157 ib. national champion Isiah Crosby. Minto, who was 13-0 this year, and has a career record of 35-1 (with Crosby handing him is only career loss last year), topped Iowa Central's Keaton Geerts 13-8 in the 165-lb. national title match.

For the 2021 season, he notes it didn't come without challenges.

"It felt like practices were definitely shorter. I felt that, at certain times, there weren't as many kids as there should've been. Everyday, waking up, having to do screenings, some kids would pass, some aren't. You don't know who you're going to see in the practice room."

Despite the abnormal season, Minto stayed focused and sought to redeem himself after placing second last year.

"It was a special moment, it felt good. Last year, I didn't get what I wanted. I came back this year...it felt good."

His brother Basil also wrestled for NIACC; he was a two-time All-American in 2012 and 2013, placing 5th both years at 184 lbs. After going on to wrestle for the University of Northern Iowa, he returned to NIACC as an assistant coach, and also coached Christian.

After graduation, Minto anticipates getting into coaching.