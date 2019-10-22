NIACC women's hoops preps for an even better season

MASON CITY, Iowa – “We have five returning sophomores and then the rest are freshmen so we have a team of 14, and with five us being sophomores it’s a little challenging right now,” said Kelcie Hale.

Experienced or not, the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women’s basketball team has been ranked ninth in the NJCAA preseason poll. Head coach Todd Ciochetto says this team has so much more potential.

“We think we’re much better than that,” Ciochetto said. “Scrimmages don’t mean a whole lot but when you beat a team ahead of you by 40 points in a running time scrimmage, you open some eyes that you’re pretty good. Our goal is to be number one by the end of the year but if we can get there by December, that’s where we want to be and stay.”

The Trojans do have some rebuilding to do after having to replace Mandy Willems, the new single-season scoring record holder with 843 points last year. But don’t worry, NIACC still has plenty of firepowers.

“Mandy was obviously our best scorer last year and we do have a lot to replace her. We made 21 threes in our last scrimmage so we have shooters,” said Ciochetto.

One player who has the potential to make some noise from behind the arc is incoming freshman, Sydney Wetlaufer, who says college ball does take some getting used to.

“The game speed is crazy,” she said. “Todd (Ciochetto) pushes the ball so fast and the transition game is crazy. We played the half-court in high school and just making that adjustment, and you’ve got to beat the ball up the court because it’s going ahead of you and you’re either there or you’re not now.”

Kelcie Hale says there is something special about the team this year.

“I don’t know what it is about this team but it’s already different from last year,” Hale said. “I miss everybody that didn’t return this year but there’s a little more oomph to everything, a little more urgency to certain things.”

NIACC opens the season on Nov. 1 against Grand View’s junior varsity at the Ellsworth Dale Howard Classic.