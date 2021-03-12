Clear

NIACC women's basketball season on hold after positive COVID-19 test

The team could be back to practice as early as next week.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 12:52 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC women’s basketball season is on pause. Director of Athletics, Dan Mason, confirmed a positive COVID-19 within the women’s basketball program on Thursday.

Practices and games are currently on hold to allow for isolation, contact tracing and testing, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Marshalltown. Some team members are multi-sport athletes. Mason believes those teams will be minimally impacted since they are not currently in season.

“That doesn’t impact those entireties of teams, just those individuals,” he said.

He hopes that if all other coronavirus tests come back negative, the team can be back on the court as early as next week.

“Our thought is let’s see what happens when we get to this next step. It’s a balance between me and our sports med team. I told the girls ‘we’re going to put you in the best position possible.’”

Mason said the college and conference had plans in place should a situation such as this were to arise and that it has been executed flawlessly. He also mentioned the housing format on the NIACC campus is ideal for athletes to isolate when needed.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
