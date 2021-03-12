NIACC women's basketball season on hold after positive COVID-19 test

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC women’s basketball season is on pause. Director of Athletics, Dan Mason, confirmed a positive COVID-19 within the women’s basketball program on Thursday.

Practices and games are currently on hold to allow for isolation, contact tracing and testing, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Marshalltown. Some team members are multi-sport athletes. Mason believes those teams will be minimally impacted since they are not currently in season.

“That doesn’t impact those entireties of teams, just those individuals,” he said.

He hopes that if all other coronavirus tests come back negative, the team can be back on the court as early as next week.

“Our thought is let’s see what happens when we get to this next step. It’s a balance between me and our sports med team. I told the girls ‘we’re going to put you in the best position possible.’”

Mason said the college and conference had plans in place should a situation such as this were to arise and that it has been executed flawlessly. He also mentioned the housing format on the NIACC campus is ideal for athletes to isolate when needed.