MASON CITY, Iowa -- The NIACC women's basketball team earned a two seed in the NJCAA Tournament. The Trojans will face 15 seed Wayne County (Mich.) next Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the campus of North Arkansas College. The team is looking for their first national championship in school history.
Related Content
- NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament
- NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title, advances to NJCAA Tournament
- RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals
- NIACC golf returns to nationals
- Highlights: NIACC women defeat LPTC
- NIACC baseball falls in Region XI Tournament
- NIACC women's basketball dominates Little Priest Tribal College, 116-69
- NIACC basketball teams continue winning ways
- Former NIACC standout Yanda selected to NJCAA football hall of fame
- "Seed of Doubt"
Scroll for more content...