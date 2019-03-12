Clear
NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

It's tourney time! NIACC will head to the NJCAA National Tournament next week.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The NIACC women's basketball team earned a two seed in the NJCAA Tournament. The Trojans will face 15 seed Wayne County (Mich.) next Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the campus of North Arkansas College. The team is looking for their first national championship in school history. 

