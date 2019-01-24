NIACC women's basketball dominates Little Priest Tribal College, 116-69

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College women's basketball team dominated Little Priest Tribal College Wednesday night, 116-69.
Freshman Autam Mendez went for a double-double, dropping 30 points and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds.
Watch the highlights above.
