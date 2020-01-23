Clear

NIACC women off to best start in program history

"If we play hard I think we’re the best team in the country."

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC women’s basketball team is on a roll this season with only one loss against it.

“This is the best start in our history, we’re 20-1. The game we lost was right after break, we had three weeks off and didn’t play very well,” said head coach, Todd Ciochetto. “I said at the beginning this is probably the highest potential group we’ve had and I still believe that.”

The drive behind the squad is simple. Win basketball games. Since that loss, the Trojans have won eight-straight.

Sophomore guard, Autam Mendez, says the key to success has been the team’s determination.

“Playing hard, wanting it. If we come out not so strong we want to fix it. We want to win, we come out to win,” she said.

Another big factor in the team’s success has been its new look. The Trojans are well known for their run and gun style offense, but this year NIACC has new tools to its advantage – defense and going to the paint.

“We can guard, we’re big, we can go inside which we’ve never had before,” Ciochetto said. “Sierra Morrow, she’s a Power 5 kid. She’s had contact from every Power 5 conference in the country as a freshman.”

Morrow dropped 27 points in Wednesday’s 90-59 victory over Iowa Central and leads the team in scoring with 16.2 points-per-game.

Even with the Division I looks she says she plans to spend next year at NIACC to keep developing her game.

“Yeah, develop my game a little bit. I love my teammates, I love playing here, playing for Todd – I just want to develop my game more,” Morrow said.

With just nine games left on the regular-season schedule, what is it going to take for the Trojans to get to that No. 1 spot they’ve been working so hard for?

“Just play. If we play hard I think we’re the best team in the country. I’ve said that for a long time now and I still believe it, our girls believe it, and they’re working like they believe it,” Ciochetto added.

The Trojans return to action on Saturday at Southeastern at 1 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Image

Rochester Housing Market Outlook for 2020

Image

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala

Image

Gov. tours mall and Arena

Image

Ending Mental Illness Stigma

Image

Developments of Vision North Iowa

Community Events