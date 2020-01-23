NIACC women off to best start in program history

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC women’s basketball team is on a roll this season with only one loss against it.

“This is the best start in our history, we’re 20-1. The game we lost was right after break, we had three weeks off and didn’t play very well,” said head coach, Todd Ciochetto. “I said at the beginning this is probably the highest potential group we’ve had and I still believe that.”

The drive behind the squad is simple. Win basketball games. Since that loss, the Trojans have won eight-straight.

Sophomore guard, Autam Mendez, says the key to success has been the team’s determination.

“Playing hard, wanting it. If we come out not so strong we want to fix it. We want to win, we come out to win,” she said.

Another big factor in the team’s success has been its new look. The Trojans are well known for their run and gun style offense, but this year NIACC has new tools to its advantage – defense and going to the paint.

“We can guard, we’re big, we can go inside which we’ve never had before,” Ciochetto said. “Sierra Morrow, she’s a Power 5 kid. She’s had contact from every Power 5 conference in the country as a freshman.”

Morrow dropped 27 points in Wednesday’s 90-59 victory over Iowa Central and leads the team in scoring with 16.2 points-per-game.

Even with the Division I looks she says she plans to spend next year at NIACC to keep developing her game.

“Yeah, develop my game a little bit. I love my teammates, I love playing here, playing for Todd – I just want to develop my game more,” Morrow said.

With just nine games left on the regular-season schedule, what is it going to take for the Trojans to get to that No. 1 spot they’ve been working so hard for?

“Just play. If we play hard I think we’re the best team in the country. I’ve said that for a long time now and I still believe it, our girls believe it, and they’re working like they believe it,” Ciochetto added.

The Trojans return to action on Saturday at Southeastern at 1 PM.