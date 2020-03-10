Clear

NIACC women earn No. 1 seed at national tournament

The Trojans carry a record of 32-1.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 11:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The NIACC women’s basketball team is fresh off a Regional Championship and has had an impressive year sitting at 32-1.

The Trojans learned on Tuesday they are the No.1 seed in next week’s NJCAA National Tournament in Port Huron, Mich. NIACC will play the United Tribes Technical College at 6 PM ET on Mar. 17.

The Trojans have now qualified for back-to-back national tournaments.

The team also learned that for the first time in school history, it landed four players on the All-ICCAC first-team. They include Autam Mendez, Kelcie Hale, Sierra Morrow, and Sierra Lynch.

