NIACC volleyball en route to season for the history books

MASON CITY, Iowa – “We just really wanted to come out with a bang and make some people scared of us.”

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been doing that all season. With 28 wins on the year, the team’s most since the 2001 season, the Trojans have found themselves ranked 18th in the latest NJCAA national poll.

Head Coach Chris Brandt says it is a reward for how hard these girls have been working day after day.

“The fact that people are taking notice really helps this team because they’re working so hard on volleyball, being a good team, and the mental side of things, so that recognition is wonderful for them,” Brandt said.

Another factor that has made the Trojans so good is sophomore leader Kennedy Meister who just recently became the third player in NIACC history to record 1,000 career digs and she has lofty goals for this squad.

“We’re just working on going in every day and accomplishing goals, hopefully making it to nationals this year is our main goal,” Meister said.

When taking the leadership and depth of the team into consideration, the sky is the limit for NIACC.

“It really allows us coaches to sit back and know that we have more than one option for positions, that we can move people around and the girls aren’t necessarily going to freak out if we have to make some changes because of an injury or whatever the case may be,” Brandt said.

However, just like for any team, the work is never done.

“I think you can improve every6where all of the time,” Coach Brandt said. “You know clearly we’re in it to win it, otherwise we shouldn’t be here but we’ve got to be humble, hungry, and happy but not content with where we’re at.”

NIACC hosts Iowa Lakes on Oct. 23, and the Wartburg JV team on Oct. 24.