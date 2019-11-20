Clear
NIACC to ask voters for $15 million

Bond referendum to be on the ballot in March 2020.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 8:12 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Voters will decide the future of a $15 million bond for North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The school’s board of trustees has voted unanimously to ask the voters on March 3, 2020, to approve the money for the development of Regional Career Centers, expansion and enhancement of workforce training programs, and to provide for infrastructure improvements on the NIACC campus.

School officials say this will be “the first general obligation ask of Area 2 citizens in the 100 year history of NIACC.”

“This ballot measure is not only critical for our students today,” says NIACC Board President Doug Krabbe, “but is also a vital investment in the future workforce of North Iowa.”

NIACC says the approximate cost to taxpayers would be only 84 cents per month in property taxes for a $100,000 assessed home in NIACC’s 11 county region.

School officials say the bond would also support the upgrade of classroom technology and lab spaces, enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of the campus, and help renovate the North Iowa Community Auditorium, constructed in 1979, which hosts over 57,000 visitors per year.

Article Comments

