Clear

NIACC still searching for 1976 volleyball roster

The all0time roster is incomplete without it.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 2:51 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College athletic department released its updated all-time volleyball roster on Wednesday.

The 2018 class has been added to the list of greats that include players like Tracy Horner, Samantha Pedersen, Tina Harding, and Leslie Junker to name a few.

However, there is a slight problem; the1976 volleyball roster still can't be found. If you have a copy of the roster stashed away, please contact NIACC Sports Information Director, Kirk Hardcastle, at 641-422-4416 or by email at kirk.hardcastle.edu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Image

Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Image

Possible grocery skimmers

Community Events