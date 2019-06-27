NIACC still searching for 1976 volleyball roster

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College athletic department released its updated all-time volleyball roster on Wednesday.

The 2018 class has been added to the list of greats that include players like Tracy Horner, Samantha Pedersen, Tina Harding, and Leslie Junker to name a few.

However, there is a slight problem; the1976 volleyball roster still can't be found. If you have a copy of the roster stashed away, please contact NIACC Sports Information Director, Kirk Hardcastle, at 641-422-4416 or by email at kirk.hardcastle.edu.