Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NIACC softball sweeps North Central Missouri in doubleheader

The Trojans shutout the Pirates on Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

TRITON, Missouri – Wednesday proved to be a successful day for the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) softball team with a doubleheader sweep of North Central Missouri College.

In the first game, Kaci Sherwood and Tayler Schmidt had one home run apiece, while Hannah Faktor hit a grand slam. Kristen Peka recorded the 9-0 win.

NIACC also won the second game with a final score of 3-0. Kylie Sherwood was the winning pitcher.

NIACC improves to 8-6 on the season and travels to Iowa Central on Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Image

NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

Image

SAW REECE SMITH

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Community Events