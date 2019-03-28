NIACC softball sweeps North Central Missouri in doubleheader

TRITON, Missouri – Wednesday proved to be a successful day for the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) softball team with a doubleheader sweep of North Central Missouri College.

In the first game, Kaci Sherwood and Tayler Schmidt had one home run apiece, while Hannah Faktor hit a grand slam. Kristen Peka recorded the 9-0 win.

NIACC also won the second game with a final score of 3-0. Kylie Sherwood was the winning pitcher.

NIACC improves to 8-6 on the season and travels to Iowa Central on Saturday at 1:00 PM.