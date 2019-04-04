NIACC softball splits doubleheader with Kirkwood

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) softball team spilt a twin bill with Kirkwood on Wednesday.
Seventh ranked Kirkwood shutout the 20th ranked Trojans in the first game, 2-0. NIACC tallied two hits from Hannah Faktor and Alyssa Laxson while also committing two errors. Kristen Peka pitched the compete game for the Trojans giving up four hits and two runs (none earned) while recording seven strikeouts.
The Trojans rallied back from being five down in the third inning to take the second game, 13-8. NIACC plated 13 runs off 15 hits.
NIACC is now 13-7 on the season and hosts Northeast Community College on Apr. 6 at 1 PM.
