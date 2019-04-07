MASON CITY, Iowa – Entering Saturday’s doubleheader, the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) softball team had won eight of its previous nine matchups.
The Trojans kept the winning tradition alive with a two-game sweep of the Northeast Community College. NIACC took the 8-0 victory in the first game, and a no-hitter from Kylie Sherwood helped NIACC to a 9-0 win in game two.
NIACC continues its homestand on Sunday, Apr. 7 at noon against Iowa Central.
Related Content
- NIACC softball shuts out Northeast
- Attitude and effort changing NIACC softball's season
- NIACC softball sweeps North Central Missouri in doubleheader
- No. 20 NIACC softball splits doubleheader with No. 7 Kirkwood
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- NIACC's deceiving record
- NIACC relay breaking records
- NIACC Konigsmark Klassic Highlights
- NIACC remembers legendary coach
- NIACC offering free tuition through "NIACC Promise" scholarship
Scroll for more content...