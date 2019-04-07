Clear
NIACC softball shuts out Northeast

The Trojans didn't allow a single run.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 1:09 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Entering Saturday’s doubleheader, the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) softball team had won eight of its previous nine matchups.

The Trojans kept the winning tradition alive with a two-game sweep of the Northeast Community College. NIACC took the 8-0 victory in the first game, and a no-hitter from Kylie Sherwood helped NIACC to a 9-0 win in game two.

NIACC continues its homestand on Sunday, Apr. 7 at noon against Iowa Central.

