Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NIACC soccer players describe pond rescue: 'Before you knew it everyone just sprung into action'

NIACC soccer players credited with saving a man’s life chronicled the tense moments and quick action of Tuesday’s pond rescue.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:22 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - NIACC soccer players credited with saving a man’s life chronicled the tense moments and quick action of Tuesday’s pond rescue.

The day for the soccer team was supposed to revolve around a scrimmage at Waldorf University.

But things quickly turned serious prior to boarding the bus when a handful of players sprung into action to pull a man from the pond near the NIACC dorms.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see a bobbing head in the lake,” NIACC player Liyton Wheeler said. “He was shouting for help. We’re the ones around here. We need to take action.

“I took all my clothes off and went in there, swam over to him and kept his head above water.”

When Wheeler did that, other NIACC students came to assist in the rescue.

“We saw a head pop up from the water. Instinctively, a few of the players just ran straight over worried about the situation. It didn’t look like there was anyone around there. When we got there, we realized the man was drowning,” NIACC’s Lolu Ojo said.

First responders said Tuesday that the man was unconscious when the call came into dispatch. The man was breathing on his own when he was taken to the hospital.

“We’re just so thankful and happy that he’s alive,” Wheeler said. “Just happy, real happy.”

Ojo said it was a team effort that ultimately saved the man’s life.

“You could see his face was actually turning people, and before you knew it everyone just sprung into action,” Ojo said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

Image

Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

Image

Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

Image

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Community Events