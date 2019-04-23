Clear
NIACC showing support during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Students invited to take a picture with 'Flat SAAM' show support

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 1:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - NIACC is showing their support for survivors of sexual abuse.

The school's Women in Leadership and Learning Club, together with Crisis Intervention Services, is inviting students to take a selfie with 'Flat SAAM', a ribbon that represents Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and then share the picture on the 'Adventures of Flat SAAM' Facebook page.

Bailey Johnson and Tate Power are students at NIACC, and say that the power of social media can help spread awareness, and help survivors share their experiences.

"If someone were to post something and if someone were open to talking with someone higher, they can always talk to the person who shared the post so there can be a one-to-one conversation."

In addition, the college has resources for those who need help.

"There's tons of places to go, and since it is smaller than a university, it's more easy to contact someone who is closer to you."

In addition, NIACC is also showing its support through Wednesday's 'Denim Day.' The day stems from a rape case in Italy that was overturned in the 1990s.

