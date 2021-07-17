NIACC set to announce new season of Performing Arts series

MASON CITY, Iowa - The curtain is about to rise on the resumption of live performances at NIACC.

In March 2020, the NIACC Performing Arts series' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt halt due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, the series was able to soft re-launch by reintroducing some events that were live streamed through a high quality three camera system.

Those who have been missing live music and performances can now rejoice, as the 2021-22 season is set to be announced next week. Capacity in the NIACC Auditorium will be expanded back to 100%, though guidelines on masks are still up in the air, and the series directors are working with NIACC, CG Public Health and other organizations to keep people safe.

When the doors reopen, series assistant director Jessica Vetter says guests will expect a few changes, including newer and expanded seats, new carpet, and a new communication system and soundboard. The funds for the renovations/additions came in part through the passage of a bond issue for the college last year. The hiatus moved those renovations up earlier than planned.

"We've been working behind the scenes to improve that in ways the audience may not see, but will be a better on stage experience for our performers and behind the scenes people."

After being on pause to full capacity audiences for over a year, Vetter says it's an emotional experience to welcome enthusiastic guests back.

"We do this because we love sharing live art with people. there's nothing like having a full house of people laughing, crying, experiencing things together, and we've been missing that for over a year at this point."

If you're wondering who will be on the schedule this season, and for more information, an announcement will be livestreamed on the series' Facebook page and NIACC's YouTube page Tuesday at 7 p.m.