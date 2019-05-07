Clear
NIACC releases 2019-2020 PALS lineup

23 acts to take your family to beginning in Septemeber.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The lineup has been announced. Now we know who will perform for the North Iowa Area Community Performing Arts & Leadership Series.

The 2019-2020 schedule features The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Herman’s Hermits, Jersey Boys, Manheim Steamroller, a Carol King musical, and many more.

The Leadership Advisory Board chooses acts suitable for all attendees, much like the Good Humor Men 2 who are back by popular demand. The group aims at making those in North Iowa let out a few laughs.

“We try to pick things that will appeal to a lot of different audiences to have something for everyone in what we’re doing,” said Lindsay Dalrymple, Executive Director.

“Pete Lee was part of (the) Good Humor Comedy Tour last year,” said comedian Andy Hendrickson. “He’s coming back (and) he’s doing completely different material. Then myself and Pete Alberstadt are new to this tour so we’ll be doing new material that you guys haven’t seen.”

Below is a list of performances and dates. Season ticket renewal begins May 7-May 23, new season tickets can be purchased from June 12-July 3, and the box office and online ticket sales begin on July 10. A complete list of performances and times can be found below.

Sept. 18 – The Ultimate Queen Celebration – 7:00 PM
Sept. 27 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone – 7:30 PM
Oct. 18 – Sugar Skull – TBA
Oct. 23 – The Reminders – 6:30 PM
Oct. 25 – The Price is Right Live – 7:30 PM
Oct. 30 – Gary Schoeniger – 7:00 PM
Nov. 13 – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – 3:30 PM/7:30 PM
Nov. 21 – Jersey Boys – 7:00 PM
Dec. 7 – The Barefoot Movement – 7:30 PM
Dec. 19 – The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas – 7:30 PM
Jan. 17 – Sammy Miller and the Congregation – 7:30 PM
Jan. 25 – The Good Humor Men 2 – 7:30 PM
Feb. 15 – Finding Neverland – 7:30 PM
Feb. 23 – Llama Llama Live – 3:30 PM
Mar. 4 – That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody – 7:00 PM
Mar. 7 – The Tap Pack – 7:30 PM
Mar. 22 – Drum Tao – 7:00 PM
Mar. 25 – Clifton Taulbert – 7:00 PM
Mar. 26 – Judy Moody & Stink – TBA
Apr. 2 – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – 7:00 PM
Apr. 23 – Pam Tullis Unplugged – 7:00 PM
Apr. 27 – The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety – 6:30 PM
May 8 – AC/DC Back in Black: Classic Albums Live – 7:30 PM

