NIACC preps for national tournament

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women’s basketball team is less than a week away from making its first national tournament appearance since 2016.

The team returned to practice Thursday afternoon and is confident going into next week, having scouting report compiled on every team they could face during the quest for a national title.

Director of Athletics, Dan Mason, even stopped by for a chat after practice about his experiences with the 1995 championship team.

The players all agreed that hearing from someone like him was a big confidence booster.

“Hearing him talk about it made me picture what it’d be like if we win it or if we were in that situation,” said Autam Mendez.

Mandy Willems agreed, saying it was nice to learn from him what it takes to win a national tournament.

Talk about it all you want, but Kelcie Hale is ready to take the court and show the other teams what NIACC is made of.

Nobody can stop us,” said Hale. “You try to play zone, we're going to shoot your lights out. You try to play us man-to-man, we're going to attack the basket, you're going to collapse, and we're going to shoot your lights out. We’re a hard team to defend.”