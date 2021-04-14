NIACC pitcher, St. Ansgar alum earns national honor after 18-strikeout performance



MASON CITY - NIACC's Collin Kramer was selected as the NJCAA Division II national pitcher of the week for the week of April 5-11.

Kramer, a southpaw who prepped at St. Ansgar, struck out 18 in a 13-0 seven-inning win over Southwestern on Sunday. Kramer took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Kramer (3-2) allowed three hits and issued one walk in his complete-game gem.

The 18 strikeouts by Kramer (3-2) was the most by a NIACC pitcher since Tim Black struck out 16 in a 2-0 win over Madison College in the opening round of the 2013 NJCAA Division II World Series.

In his last two starts, Kramer, who has signed with UNC-Charlotte, has 25 strikeouts with four walks and no runs allowed.