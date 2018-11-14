Clear

NIACC partners with Chains Interrupted to bring awareness to human trafficking

A speaker visits NIACC to raise awareness to human trafficking across the nation.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 12:08 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Human trafficking is an issue that haunts the nation and on Tuesday, the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) partnered with Chains Interrupted to draw attention to the problem.

Dozens of people gathered at NIACC’s Beem Center to listen to Lenchen Raeside speak about what human trafficking is and who is at the highest risk of being a victim.

Surprisingly, children are at the highest risk.

“They (traffickers) are looking for at-risk children – those that maybe don’t belong, don’t have a group at school, those who come from a difficult home life and are withdrawn,” said Raeside, Co-Founder of Chains Interrupted.

Lenchen co-founded Chains Interrupted in 2016 with the mission of helping with the rescue and restoration of those victimized by human sex trafficking.

If you believe you or someone your know may be a victim of human sex trafficking, it is advised to contact your local law enforcement as soon as possible.

