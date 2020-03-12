NIACC moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) says it is moving to only online classes until further notice.

Though the school says there are no identified cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus at NIACC, the following measures will be taken to protect students, staff, and faculty:

- Face-to-face classes will not meet the week of March 16-20. This will allow self-isolation and social distancing to be a priority for anyone who has traveled during spring break.

- Existing online courses will resume on March 16, as planned.

- Any exceptions will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

- The Recreation Center will be closed to students, faculty, staff, and the public until further notice.

- All athletic practices and events are suspended until further notice.

- Lifelong Learning and Continuing Education Departments will communicate with registered students in the near future.

- Performing Arts and Leadership event plans will be shared as decisions are finalized.

Then starting on March 23, NIACC says the majority of classes will be online only for the foreseeable future while select lab-based, hands-on classes will meet as scheduled beginning March 30 in a face-to-face format. NIACC says faculty, staff, and students will be provided more details over the next several days.

All NIACC locations and offices will remain open and the spring term will end the week of May 1 as planned. Coronavirus-related updates from the school will be posted online here.