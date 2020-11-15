NIACC men's cross country wins national championship

FORT DODGE, Iowa - The NIACC Trojans mens cross country team can forever call themselves national championships. NIACC won its first national championship in the sport Saturday in Fort Dodge, the third ever in school history.

Head Coach Curtis Vais said he was grateful to be a part of the experience.

"It was just an awesome experience," he said. "Just thinking back to all the emotions and you know the guys faces and when we found out, it was fun to think about."

Freshman Melvin Kipkemboi won the NJCAA Individual Championship with a time of 24 minutes and 58 seconds. The Trojans finished with 57 points, besting Allen County CC (Kansas), who had 68 points, and Cowley College (Kansas), who finished with 70 points.