NIACC men's basketball wins back-to-back contests with 110-85 victory.

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College men's basketball team has now won back-to-back contests with Wednesday's 110-85 victory over Little Preist Tribal College.
Watch the highlights above.
