NIACC men's basketball wins back-to-back contests with 110-85 victory.

Final: NIACC 110, Little Priest Tribal College 85.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 12:15 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College men's basketball team has now won back-to-back contests with Wednesday's 110-85 victory over Little Preist Tribal College.

Watch the highlights above.

