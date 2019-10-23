Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shooting in SE Rochester, one sent to hospital Full Story

NIACC men's basketball wants more out of the upcoming season.

The goal this year is to win the regional championship.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The winter sports season is just around the corner but the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) men’s basketball team is ready for it to begin now.

“We had kind of had a failure last year. We wanted to get past the regional championship – that’s our goal this year,” said forward, Trey Sampson.

After a disappointing loss in the Region Championship last year to Kirkwood, the NIACC men are eager to get back in action. They've had a lot of time to reflect on the loss.

“We know what we did wrong and we know coming into this season what we have to improve on,” said guard, Quentin Hardrict. “I think everybody is focused and everybody’s mind is set on the same goal.”

The team has taken a hard look at what they need to do better.

“I think we have to get better defensively and rebounding,” said head coach, Mark Mohl. “I think we score the ball well but defense and rebounding, that was kind of our Achilles heel at times last year. Just like everybody else, you’ve got to rebound the basketball to be competitive.”

Sampson says the team has been putting in the work through the offseason to make those improvements.

“I’m really proud of my guys. We all did our conditioning, did our strength workouts, and we should be good for this year.”

“We’ve just got to stay focused through the ups and the downs of the season,” Hardrict added. “We’ve got to understand that everything is not always going to go our way. We’ve just got to stay focused.”

Facing a competitive schedule, Coach Mohl vows only to play those who prove themselves. He expects to have a deep bench.

“The national champs came out of our league three of the last four years so we need to try to get ourselves good enough to win the league and then you’ve got a chance to win the whole thing,” Mohl said.

NIACC opens the season on Nov. 1 against Hibbing Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, as part of the Ellsworth Dale Howard Classic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunshine is back in the forecast for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Image

Austin, Lourdes falls in state quarterfinals

Image

SAW: Sam Amusan of Century

Image

Mason City homeowner disarms prowler

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Low carb diets

Image

Garage fire in Rochester

Image

Shots fired at KFC

Image

Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States

Image

55 New US Citizens for Rochester

Community Events