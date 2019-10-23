NIACC men's basketball wants more out of the upcoming season.

MASON CITY, Iowa – The winter sports season is just around the corner but the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) men’s basketball team is ready for it to begin now.

“We had kind of had a failure last year. We wanted to get past the regional championship – that’s our goal this year,” said forward, Trey Sampson.

After a disappointing loss in the Region Championship last year to Kirkwood, the NIACC men are eager to get back in action. They've had a lot of time to reflect on the loss.

“We know what we did wrong and we know coming into this season what we have to improve on,” said guard, Quentin Hardrict. “I think everybody is focused and everybody’s mind is set on the same goal.”

The team has taken a hard look at what they need to do better.

“I think we have to get better defensively and rebounding,” said head coach, Mark Mohl. “I think we score the ball well but defense and rebounding, that was kind of our Achilles heel at times last year. Just like everybody else, you’ve got to rebound the basketball to be competitive.”

Sampson says the team has been putting in the work through the offseason to make those improvements.

“I’m really proud of my guys. We all did our conditioning, did our strength workouts, and we should be good for this year.”

“We’ve just got to stay focused through the ups and the downs of the season,” Hardrict added. “We’ve got to understand that everything is not always going to go our way. We’ve just got to stay focused.”

Facing a competitive schedule, Coach Mohl vows only to play those who prove themselves. He expects to have a deep bench.

“The national champs came out of our league three of the last four years so we need to try to get ourselves good enough to win the league and then you’ve got a chance to win the whole thing,” Mohl said.

NIACC opens the season on Nov. 1 against Hibbing Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, as part of the Ellsworth Dale Howard Classic.