NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

MASON CITY, Iowa - Score fast and often, that sums up the NIACC Trojans men's basketball season so far.

The Trojans have scored 100 points or more in every game so far this season with six different players averaging double figures.

"The way we play is fast so anybody can get any amount of touches," sophomore Deundra Roberson said.

They're not just playing fast, they're playing efficiant. NIACC is tied for fourth in the NJCAA Division II in field goal percentage and second in points-per-game.

Head coach Mark Mohl said the reason for the team's success is because his players are unselfish.

We get good shots, everyone's willing to make the extra pass and I don't think anyone cares if they score or not," Mohl said. "We're just very goal oriented and the kids get the ball up and down the floor very well and put us in a position to where we can score."

Leading the team in scoring is sophomore guard Deundra Roberson, who is coming off a career-high 45 points against Wartburg JV. He credits his teammates for putting him in a position to score.

"I was like cutting through the zone and they was finding me, my teammates," Roberson said. "We was moving the ball fast."

But as the team excels on offense, Mohl knows this high level of efficiency can't be sustained forever. He's had the team work extra hard on the defensive side of the ball.

"We've given up 107 points both games, the last two games and you know you're not going to have games you shoot 57 percent," Mohl said. "You're going to have games you shoot 40 percent and you have to be able to win it's gotta be with your defense. Right now we're not there defensively."