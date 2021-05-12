NIACC joins effort to promote manufacturing in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has joined a new consortium to support manufacturing in the state.

Organizers say the effort includes key state associations and agencies who have agreed to partner for the best interest of manufacturing businesses and implement an education, awareness strategy statewide that will lead to the development of curriculum to meet training needs of all sizes of manufacturing businesses throughout Iowa.

“Iowa has the right mix of relationships and resources to help our manufacturers remain competitive through a global technology revolution that is transforming factory floors and jobs,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This important partnership addresses a critical need identified in the state’s Manufacturing 4.0 strategic plan by uniting key education and industry stakeholders in a comprehensive effort to prepare workers with the skills they need in an increasingly digital economy."

The consortium will respond to workforce, training/education and integration needs to help manufacturers strategically address technology investments, workforce pipeline, and workforce talent challenges.

“NIACC is excited to work with the consortium partners as we expand our recruiting and training in the field of advanced manufacturing,” says NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz. “This work is critical to expanding the workforce pipeline to advanced manufacturing careers and attracting new companies to Iowa.”

Additional Consortium Partners include:

● Association of Business and Industry

● Iowa Department of Education

● Iowa Economic Development Authority

● Iowa Workforce Development

● Professional Developers of Iowa

● Institute for Decision-Making, University of Northern Iowa