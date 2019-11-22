NIACC board approves spring bond referendum; will be placed on March 3rd ballot

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the first time in the 100-year history of the school, North Iowa Area Community College is asking the public to approve a general obligation bond on March 3rd of next year.

If the $15 million bond measure passes, the school will use the money for creating Regional Career Centers that will be placed within 30 miles of high schools in the school's 11-county service area (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties), and will be designed to offer high quality career technical education and address the workforce needs and skills gap challenging local business and industry. In addition, the money will go towards upgrading classroom technology and lab spaces, and enhance campus safety and security, as well as renovate the Community Auditorium.

Ed Behr of Mason City is just one voter, but he supports the idea, citing the value in supporting the college.

"If they do a job with the money, the job they say they'll do, I don't think it's too much to pay."

However, he wants the money to be used wisely.

"I'm a fan of vocational education, and NIACC seems to be doing a good job. I want them to do the right thing with that money, I already pay enough in taxes."

The money will come through property taxes: for example, NIACC says that for a home with an assessed value of $100,000, the approximate cost to taxpayers is about .84 cents per month (about $10 annually). For agricultural property, the cost is roughly .02-.03 cents per month.

The NIACC Board of Trustees approved the ballot question on Tuesday.